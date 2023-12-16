Will Savings Interest Rates Stay High in 2024?

After more than a year of rising savings interest rates, experts are predicting a slight drop in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about which factors influence interest rates for savings accounts and what to expect in the coming year.

How Did Interest Rates Change in 2023?

After sizable increases in 2022, savings interest rates got another decent boost in 2023 due to Federal Reserve efforts to combat high inflation.

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) took an aggressive stance against inflation, hiking its federal funds rate 11 times during that period. While these rate hikes resulted in higher interest rates on credit cards and other short-term debt, they also caused interest rates on certain savings products to spike.

Before the FOMC started hiking rates, some of the best high-yield savings accounts offered annual percentage yields (APYs) below 1%. At the start of 2023, they had reached 4%, and at the end of 2023, they surpassed 5%.

Other savings products, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), also experienced sharp increases during the same period, with CDs typically offering the best rates in exchange for locking up your funds for several months or even years.

Savings Interest Rates vs. Inflation

Savings account interest rates usually aren't high enough to keep up with inflation. So, while they're a great place to stash money for financial emergencies and other short-term needs, you can generally expect the funds to lose spending power over time.

But as the Fed's monetary policy of hiking rates finally gained traction in 2023, high-yield savings interest rates ended the year ahead of the inflation rate. While you can still earn upwards of 5% in a high-yield savings account, money market or CD, the headline inflation rate for November slowed to 3.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.