What Is the Average Credit Score in the US?

The average FICO® Score☉ in the United States was 715 in 2023, according to Experian data, increasing by one point from its 714 average in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022. It marks the 10th consecutive year that average FICO® Scores in the U.S. haven't decreased on an annual basis. The last annual decline occurred in 2013.

Here are some of the key consumer credit highlights of in 2023:

Consumers are now largely aware of the importance of credit scores. Many financial transactions most consumers engage with—such as auto financing and credit card purchases—depend on credit scores to qualify and participate. The economic turmoil of the past few years has caused some consumers to take a renewed interest in their personal creditworthiness (more on that later).

Credit scores continue to tick upward (for now, at least). While an average FICO® Score on the upswing can indicate, in very broad terms, that consumers have fared well in recent years, it doesn't necessarily mean that average score increases will persist indefinitely.

In this analysis, we'll examine the effects economic forces have on Americans' credit scores.

Average FICO® Score in the U.S. Climbs to 715 Despite the slight increase over the past 12 months, average FICO® Scores have meandered throughout 2023, with average scores increasing from 714 to 716 this past summer, before settling at 715 at the end of the Q3 2023. Nonetheless, average balances for most types of loans, as well as both fixed and variable rates on those loans, have increased sharply as the Federal Reserve attempted to keep the lid on inflation by raising the key fed funds rate throughout 2023.

Average Credit Scores by Age Increase Slightly for Most FICO® Score increases were broadly distributed among the generations, with only the Silent Generation not showing an increase in their average FICO® Score over the past year. Other generations notched a one-, two- or three-point increase in 2023. On average, younger generations have scores that are considered good, while the average scores of the two older generations are considered very good to lenders. Average Credit Score by Age Generation (Age) 2022 2023 Silent Generation (78+) 760 760 Baby boomers (59-77) 743 745 Generation X (43-58) 707 709 Millennials (27-42) 687 690 Generation Z (18-26) 679 680 Source: Experian data from Q3 of each year; ages as of 2023 Although a consumer's age isn't considered in determining a FICO® Score, the length of their credit history is a factor, as the scores above neatly illustrate. Seniors likely have accrued years of credit history, while Generation Z is just getting started on their financial journeys.

Average Credit Score by State Changes Slightly Average FICO® Scores in most states remained unchanged or only moved by one point since 2022, suggesting that consumer credit remains stable regardless of regional or local economic conditions. The outlier states were dispersed throughout the country, with Kentucky, Maine, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia average scores jumping three points in the past 12 months. Average FICO® Score by State Average Credit Score, 2022 Average Credit Score, 2023 Change (Points) Alabama 691 692 +1 point Alaska 723 722 -1 point Arizona 712 713 +1 point Arkansas 694 696 +2 points California 721 722 +1 point Colorado 730 731 +1 point Connecticut 725 726 +1 point Delaware 714 715 +1 point District of Columbia 716 715 -1 point Florida 707 708 +1 point Georgia 694 695 +1 point Hawaii 732 732 0 points Idaho 727 729 +2 points Illinois 719 720 +1 point Indiana 712 713 +1 point Iowa 729 730 +1 point Kansas 721 723 +2 points Kentucky 702 705 +3 points Louisiana 689 690 +1 point Maine 728 731 +3 points Maryland 716 716 0 points Massachusetts 732 732 0 points Michigan 718 719 +1 point Minnesota 742 742 0 points Mississippi 680 680 0 points Missouri 712 714 +2 points Montana 731 732 +1 point Nebraska 731 731 0 points Nevada 702 702 0 points New Hampshire 734 736 +2 points New Jersey 724 725 +1 point New Mexico 699 702 +3 points New York 721 721 0 points North Carolina 707 709 +2 point North Dakota 733 733 0 points Ohio 715 716 +1 point Oklahoma 693 696 +3 points Oregon 732 732 0 points Pennsylvania 723 723 0 points Rhode Island 723 722 -1 point South Carolina 696 699 +3 points South Dakota 734 734 0 points Tennessee 702 705 +3 points Texas 693 695 +2 points Utah 730 731 +1 point Vermont 736 737 +1 point Virginia 721 722 +1 point Washington 735 735 0 points West Virginia 700 703 +3 points Wisconsin 735 737 +2 points Wyoming 723 724 +1 point Source: Experian data from Q3 of each year Average credit scores over the past five years have shown significant improvement at the state level, with average scores increasing by anywhere from six to 19 points during that time frame. Change in Average FICO® Scores From 2018 to 2023

Credit Utilization Ratios Increase as Lenders Mind Credit Limits Lenders are being more discerning about how much credit they'll extend to their borrowers in the form of unsecured credit lines. That tightening of credit limits, combined with an overall increase in credit card balances throughout 2023, contribute to consumers now using 30% of the credit extended to them. Average Overall Credit Utilization Ratio 2022 2023 28% 30% Source: Experian data from Q3 of each year At an individual level, 30% usage of one's credit is the point at which credit utilization begins to have a greater negative effect on credit scores. In general, the lower the utilization ratio, the better for credit scores. Average utilization ratios for those with a 660 FICO® Score (considered fair by lenders) was 54% in 2023. But for those with a 720 FICO® Score (considered good), the average utilization ratio was 34%.

Delinquency Rates Return to Normal Levels, but Trend Is Still Upward Delinquency levels were abnormally low during the pandemic, as government relief programs and subdued economic activity meant more consumers than usual were keeping up with credit card and other debt obligations. Now that economic activity has normalized, relatively speaking, so have derogatory marks on credit reports, which can reduce FICO® Scores. As of Q3 2023, 2.45% of credit card accounts were 30 or more days past due, according to Experian data, up from 2.07% in Q3 2022. Percent of Mortgage and Credit Card Accounts Considered Delinquent 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Credit Card 2.04% 1.24% 1.23% 2.07% 2.45% Mortgage 2.48% 1.18% 1.01% 1.46% 1.88% Source: Experian data from Q3 of each year Among other delinquency data, mortgages remain a bright spot. As most homeowners with mortgages financed them at rates significantly lower than the 7% or higher rates prevailing for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in 2023, more homeowners are keeping up with their payments than before the pandemic. Only 1.88% of mortgage borrowers are behind on their payments in Q3 2023, versus 2.48% in Q3 2019.

Where Consumers Stand Heading Into 2024 While there's no such thing as an average consumer, there are plenty of measurable attributes Experian and other credit bureaus collect about U.S. consumers to compile averages. Trends, if any, can confirm other observations about the economy. In general, while average balances for most types of debts were higher in 2023 than in 2022, the rate of the current increase is significantly less than the 2021-to-2022 increases. Broadly speaking, the slowdown in inflation throughout 2023 contributed, as expected, to a slowing of the amount of debt consumers are assuming. Experian will share more about the particular reasons driving the increases in each type of loan in the upcoming months. Average Consumer FICO® Scores, Balances and Credit Utilization Rates 2022 2023 Change FICO® Score 714 715 +1 point Credit card balance $5,910 $6,501 +10% Open credit card tradelines 3.9 3.9 No change Credit utilization 28% 30% +2 percentage points Auto loan balance $22,612 $23,792 +5.2% Student loan balance $39,032 $38,787 -0.6% Non-mortgage balance $22,622 $23,964 +5.9% Mortgage balance $236,443 $244,498 +3.4 % Total debt balance $101,915 $104,215 +2.3% Source: Experian data as of Q3 of each year Meanwhile, average FICO® Scores remain healthy, and increased by a point from 714 to 715 in 2023, which places the average FICO® Score in the higher end of the good credit score range. A decade ago, the average FICO® Score was on the lower end of the good range. Percent of Consumers by FICO® Score Bands

Why Are Average Scores Significantly Higher Than 10 Years Ago? We asked Jim Bander, a data scientist with Experian Decision Analytics, to explain what's causing the steady increase in scores over the past decade. He cited a number of reasons. Some are observable in the economic data, such as steadily decreasing unemployment levels between 2010 and now. Demographic changes have also played a role as the number of older consumers grows. "Older Americans are less likely than others to miss payments, and the number of Americans over age 65 grew by almost 40% in 10 years," Bander says. Bander also points to another phenomenon that's contributed to a broad steady increase in credit scores: "The biggest contributor to rising credit scores is that more consumers are willing and able to pay all of their bills. People are more aware of their credit now than they were before the global financial crisis of 2007 and 2008," Bander says. "Every one of us who lived through that period knows someone who had a bad experience—such as losing their home—because of missing payments. And credit education has also played an important role in helping people understand the importance of maintaining a good record of paying their bills." This change, indicating that overall consumers are "willing and able to pay their bills" contributes to credit score increases as much as improved economic conditions.

Most Consumers Claim to Know Their Credit Score Most consumers—nearly 4 in 5—say they know their credit score, according to a survey Experian fielded in November 2023. The youngest consumers in our survey (ages 18 to 24) were less sure where they stand. Understandable, as many young adults under age 25 are only beginning to pay their own bills and handle other financial tasks. Question: Do you know your credit score, either roughly or exactly? Nonetheless, consumers broadly appear to have a decent understanding of where they stand with their current credit scores, which equips them with key information they can use to make better financial decisions.