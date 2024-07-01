Despite repayments on federal student loans resuming late last year, much is still up in the air with student loan debt. Some loans have been forgiven, and more than a few borrowers have received incomplete, contradictory or confusing information about their loans.

With that large caveat, average student loan balances are continuing to decline, according to recent Experian data. Broad loan forgiveness programs that have helped about 10% of all student loan borrowers, as well as modifications to existing income-driven repayment plans, are beginning to show up in the aggregated data.

Since student loan repayments resumed in September 2023, total student loan debt remains virtually unchanged. The overall balance was just shy of $1.6 trillion in March 2024, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Overall Student Loan Balance September 2023 $1.599 Trillion March 2024 $1.595 Trillion

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

In the months since student loan payments restarted in September 2023, average student loan balances have declined nearly $1,000 to $37,797 as of March 2024, according to Experian data.

Average Student Loan Balance September 2022 $39,032 September 2023 $38,787 March 2024 $37,797

Source: Experian

Nonetheless, most generations are still managing student loan balances averaging more than $40,000. Generation X, the eldest of whom turn 60 next year, owe the most on their student loans, on average.

Average Student Loan Balances by Generation Generation Average Student Loan Balance Generation Z (18-27) $22,948 Millennials (28-43) $40,438 Generation X (44-59) $44,240 Baby boomers (60-78) $41,877 Silent Generation (79+) $31,106 All student loan borrowers $37,797

Source: Experian data as of March 2024; ages as of 2024

There's wider variance among the states for student loan balances than for other types of consumer debt, including auto loans and credit card debt. In most states, average student loan balances range from $25,000 to $45,000. One obvious outlier is Washington, D.C., where the average student loan balance topping $56,000 is notable.

Average Student Loan Balances by State

Student Loan Forgiveness Plans Span More Than 4 Million Borrowers, Saving Them $160 Billion According to the Department of Education, nearly $160 billion of student loan relief has been provided to student loan borrowers. This is largely from cancellations of federal student loans, but is also based on re-implementations of income-driven repayment plans. The largest slice of relief—forgiving $62.8 billion in loans to those deemed eligible though their public service—has amounted to an average of $71,000 of loan forgiveness for those borrowers. But there are also other ways that federal-led student loan relief plans have chipped away at student loans, including providing $14 billion in forgiveness to more than a half-million borrowers with permanent disability, and canceling $29 billion of loans for 1.6 million borrowers through court settlements. In most cases, borrowers had been paying their loans for years prior to the cancellations of the remaining balances by the federal government.

For Current Students, College Costs Level Off, but Are Still an Increasing Burden Considering that nearly everything else costs more than a few years ago, it may be a surprise that college tuition costs have actually leveled off in the past few years, barely budging since 2020. Adjusted for inflation, one general measure of college costs have begun to decline, according to data from The College Board. There's still a huge sticker price for higher education though. Cost of Tuition and Fees per School Year, 4-Year In-State Colleges However, in part due to everything else surrounding tuition increasing in price—like room and board as well as borrowing costs for student loans—it may not seem much of a bargain. (For their part, colleges and universities are managing financial issues of their own, in no small part stemming from demographic shifts leading to declining enrollments.)

Larger Financial Hurdles for Student Loan Borrowers Despite income-based repayment plans becoming more commonplace among borrowers, many still face greater financial challenges than those without monthly student loan payments. In general, those with student loan balances carry greater financial burdens elsewhere. While auto loan balances are similar for both consumers, those with student loan balances have much larger average credit card balances than those who don't have student loan debt. They also have larger monthly payments to service all their debts versus those without student loan bills. Average Balances for Consumer With/Without Student Loans Average Consumers With Student Loans Consumers Without Student Loans Credit card balance $8,539 $6,096 Auto loan balance $23,067 $23,432 Total monthly payments $1,484 $1,109 Source: Experian data as of March 2024

